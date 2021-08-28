Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $330.42. 695,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.