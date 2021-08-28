iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HEFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,417 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

