Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

SHC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.05.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

