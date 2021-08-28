Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

G stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $51.96. 1,604,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,812. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

