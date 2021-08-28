Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 799,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

