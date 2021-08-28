Markston International LLC Sells 33,385 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

