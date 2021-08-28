Markston International LLC Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Markston International LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $707.20. The company had a trading volume of 804,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.