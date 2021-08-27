Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after buying an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.39 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.