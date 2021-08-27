Markston International LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

