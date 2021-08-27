Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $47.83 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $47.83 or 0.00097675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,874,093 coins and its circulating supply is 174,370,155 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

