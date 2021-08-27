Markston International LLC Sells 42,371 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Markston International LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,371 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

