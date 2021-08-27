Markston International LLC Sells 90,695 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,695 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

