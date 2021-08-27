Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $64.93 on Friday, reaching $283.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,685,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $288.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.