Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $35.66 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $35.66 million and $1.56 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,796.25 or 0.99637899 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,475,283 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

