Markston International LLC Sells 81,583 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Markston International LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,583 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,278,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

