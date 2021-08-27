Birinyi Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 203.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $922,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 111,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

