$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNW traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.57. 264,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $397.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

