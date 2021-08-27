Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

