Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 506,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.