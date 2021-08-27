Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of GLOB traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.61. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

