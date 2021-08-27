VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $122.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.08 or 0.99861990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068250 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.15 or 0.00609804 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,953,802 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

