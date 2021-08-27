Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.