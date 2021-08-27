Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

