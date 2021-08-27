Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,666. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

