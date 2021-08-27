CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.
CYBR stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
