Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 297,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

