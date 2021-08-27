Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 4.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,096,000.

DVY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 460,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

