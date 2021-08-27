Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 410.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 927,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

