Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.67. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 600,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,004. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

