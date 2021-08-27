Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 1,443,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,159. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -207.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
