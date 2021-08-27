Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 1,443,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,159. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -207.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

