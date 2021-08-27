Cosmos Price Tops $20.60 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $527.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $20.60 or 0.00041999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.03 or 0.99974918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009091 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.55 or 0.00606593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,221,183 coins and its circulating supply is 220,436,580 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

