ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $9,377.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.03 or 0.99974918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009091 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.55 or 0.00606593 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.