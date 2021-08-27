Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 111,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,879,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

