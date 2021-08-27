VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.