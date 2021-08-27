Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,128 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. 1,741,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $226.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

