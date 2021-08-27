Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

