Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

YJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 98,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,448. The stock has a market cap of $168.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

