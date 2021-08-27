Hany M. Nada Sells 225,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71.
DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
