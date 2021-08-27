DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 12,909,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

