Edward P. Garden Sells 50,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 1,998,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

