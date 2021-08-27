Joshua Kushner Purchases 31,794 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,253. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.