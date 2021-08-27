Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. 1,014,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

