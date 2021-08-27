Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $335.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

