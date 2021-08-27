MahaDAO Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007477 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $1.26 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.