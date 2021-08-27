Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 152,539 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,539 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,780,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

