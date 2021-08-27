Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

