Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 402,747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 754,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,430. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,952 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

