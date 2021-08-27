Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
