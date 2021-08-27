Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 227,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $453,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 1,327,571 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

