Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

NYSE CM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.09. 426,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,904. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

